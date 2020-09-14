Huntington Ingalls (HII) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.9% Higher

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 10.2% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Huntington Ingalls has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Aerospace sector is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

