Huntington Ingalls (HII) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.58 per share declined 4% from $3.73 reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $3.65 per share compared with $5.45 in third-quarter 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.13.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2,338 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,306 million by 1.4%. The top line also inched up 1% from $2,314 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by growth in the Technical Solutions segment.

Operational Performance

Huntington Ingalls reported segment operating income of $163 million compared with $162 million in third-quarter 2020. The company’s operating margin was 7%, which came in line with the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Huntington Ingalls received orders worth $600 million during the third quarter. As a result, the company’s total backlog reached $50.1 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

Segmental Performance

Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $1,354 million in this segment, down 0.3% year over year on account of lower revenues in naval nuclear support services.

The segment reported operating earnings of $88 million for the quarter, which improved 11.4% year over year.

Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues in this segment totaled $628 million, down 7% year over year on account of lower revenues in the Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) program, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile (DDG) program and amphibious assault ships.

Segment operating income remained flat year over year at $62 million.

Technical Solutions: Revenues in this segment totaled $394 million, up 23.1% year over year, primarily driven by the acquisition of Alion.

Operating income plunged 38.1% year over year to $13 million.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2021 were $555 million, up from $512 million on Dec 31, 2020.



Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2021 was $3,321 million compared with the 2020-end level of $1,686 million.

Cash from operating activities at the end of the first nine months of 2021 was $489 million, down from $491 million at the end of September 2020.

Zacks Rank

