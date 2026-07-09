Is Huntington Ingalls Expanding Its Presence in the UUV Market?

Huntington Ingalls Industries HII continues to strengthen its position in the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market through its advanced REMUS family of autonomous underwater systems. The company is expanding its presence in next-generation maritime autonomy by developing highly capable UUVs that support naval, commercial and scientific missions while enhancing underwater surveillance, reconnaissance and mine countermeasure capabilities.



A key example is HII's continued expansion of its REMUS portfolio. The company's REMUS family of UUVs is designed to collect critical underwater data across a wide range of missions. These autonomous systems are known for their durability, long service life and modular architecture, allowing customers to upgrade capabilities as mission requirements evolve. REMUS vehicles can operate independently or alongside crewed platforms, including submarines, helping extend operational reach while reducing risk to personnel.



The latest REMUS 130 further strengthens HII's underwater autonomy capabilities. Built on the proven REMUS 300 technology, the platform offers enhanced operational flexibility, improved endurance and a modular design that allows users to customize payloads for different missions. Powered by HII's Odyssey software suite, the vehicle supports advanced mission planning, autonomous navigation and multi-platform coordination, improving mission effectiveness across complex underwater environments.



Growing geopolitical tensions, rising maritime security concerns and increasing investments in naval modernization are driving demand for autonomous underwater systems worldwide. HII's broad REMUS portfolio, continued investment in autonomous technologies and strong relationships with defense customers position the company well to benefit from this expanding market.

Other UUV Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other aerospace and defense companies strengthening their presence in the UUV market are discussed below:



General Dynamics GD: Through its Mission Systems business, General Dynamics develops advanced autonomous underwater vehicles, including the Knifefish and Bluefin Robotics platforms. The company's UUV portfolio supports mine countermeasure, underwater surveillance and maritime security missions for the U.S. Navy and allied defense customers.



BAE Systems plc BAESY: BAE Systems continues to expand its underwater autonomy capabilities through its Riptide family of UUVs. These systems combine autonomous underwater platforms with advanced sensors, navigation and electronic payloads, supporting intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and other complex maritime operations.

The Zacks Rundown for HII

Shares of HII have surged 12.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales being 0.85X compared with its industry’s average of 2.62X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s 2026 earnings has moved south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HII stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.