HUNTINGTON INGALLS Earnings Results: $HII Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUNTINGTON INGALLS ($HII) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $3.15 per share, missing estimates of $3.52 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $3,004,000,000, missing estimates of $3,084,806,741 by $-80,806,741.
HUNTINGTON INGALLS Insider Trading Activity
HUNTINGTON INGALLS insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900
- D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096
HUNTINGTON INGALLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of HUNTINGTON INGALLS stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 351,513 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,425,411
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 273,443 shares (-30.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,292,860
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 262,336 shares (-7.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,356,391
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 222,404 shares (+110.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,799,169
- INVESCO LTD. removed 194,157 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,331,227
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 193,904 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,264,339
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 191,520 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,191,534
HUNTINGTON INGALLS Government Contracts
We have seen $6,309,185,448 of award payments to $HII over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONSTRUCTION OF DDG 51 SHIPS FY23-27: $1,375,882,338
- CVN 80 ENGINEERING EFFORTS AND STEEL: $540,925,805
- LPD 33, 34, AND 35 DD&CS: $450,000,000
- FY21 RCOH ACCOMPLISHMENT: $262,623,212
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS ACTION IS TO AWARD A TASK ORDER - JOINT NETWORK OF ENGINEERING AND EMERGING OPERATIONS ...: $252,531,186
