HUNTINGTON INGALLS Earnings Preview: Recent $HII Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HUNTINGTON INGALLS ($HII) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,818,805,061 and earnings of $2.94 per share.

HUNTINGTON INGALLS Insider Trading Activity

HUNTINGTON INGALLS insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS C SCHIEVELBEIN purchased 2,120 shares for an estimated $349,426

JOHN K WELCH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $174,923

NICOLAS G SCHUCK (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 750 shares for an estimated $142,166

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

HUNTINGTON INGALLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of HUNTINGTON INGALLS stock to their portfolio, and 356 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON INGALLS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,841,079,930 of award payments to $HII over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HUNTINGTON INGALLS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HII stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.