Huntington Ingalls Awarded HII Subsidiary Awarded $1.4 Bln J-NEEO Task Order

August 02, 2023 — 02:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary under its Mission Technologies division was awarded the $1.4 billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations (J-NEEO) task order.

As part of the J-NEEO task order, the company will deliver emerging technologies in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems to the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and its mission partners. It will also be providing associated cybersecurity, communications and information.

Chris Kastner, HII president and CEO said, "We are pleased to continue this mission-critical work together with the National Security Innovation Network and its mission partners."

