Huntington Ingalls Announces Key Leadership Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S., has announced leadership changes with Kari Wilkinson set to become the new president of Newport News Shipbuilding, effective January 2025. Wilkinson, who has successfully led Ingalls Shipbuilding, will succeed Jennifer Boykin as she retires. Concurrently, Brian Blanchette will take over Wilkinson’s role at Ingalls Shipbuilding, bringing over two decades of experience to his new position. These transitions aim to continue HII’s legacy of delivering critical shipbuilding capabilities vital to national security.

