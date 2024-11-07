News & Insights

Stocks

Huntington Ingalls Announces Key Leadership Changes

November 07, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Huntington Ingalls ( (HII) ).

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), the largest military shipbuilder in the U.S., has announced leadership changes with Kari Wilkinson set to become the new president of Newport News Shipbuilding, effective January 2025. Wilkinson, who has successfully led Ingalls Shipbuilding, will succeed Jennifer Boykin as she retires. Concurrently, Brian Blanchette will take over Wilkinson’s role at Ingalls Shipbuilding, bringing over two decades of experience to his new position. These transitions aim to continue HII’s legacy of delivering critical shipbuilding capabilities vital to national security.

For detailed information about HII stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.