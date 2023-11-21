Huntington (HII) Clinches Contract to Aid DDG 51 Assault Ships

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. HI recently clinched a contract to provide follow-yard support for Arleigh Burke class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer program. The award has been offered by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $26 million, the contract is expected to be completed by December 2024. Majority of the work related to this deal will be carried out in Pascagoula, MS.

This contract includes options, which, on being exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this contract to $185 million.

What’s Favoring Huntington?

Being the U.S. Navy's primary surface combatant, the Aegis-equipped Arleigh Burke class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyers enjoy solid demand in the naval vessels market. As of December 2022, 34 DDG 51 destroyers were delivered to the U.S. Navy. To this end, it is imperative to mention that Huntington is one of the only two companies that construct DDG 51.

Over time, these assault ships have been constructed in variants, allowing technological advances during construction. As of September 2023, Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), another variant of DDG 51, was delivered to the U.S. Navy. Moreover, the company successfully launched and christened the Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, DDG 128 Ted Stevens, during the third quarter of 2023.

Looking ahead, Huntington has contracts to construct nine more variants of DDG 51 ships (including Ted Stevens) in the coming years. This should usher in more order flows for the company, concerning the further development and associated engineering as well as yard support services, like the latest one. Such solid order flows tend to boost HII’s backlog count, which came in at $49.42 billion as of Sep 30, 2023, thereby indicating solid revenue growth prospects for this shipbuilder.

Market Prospects

Nations across the globe are fortifying their defense spending on military weapons and arsenals as they look to strengthen their defense capabilities. This also includes augmented spending on navy ships for enhanced sea warfare capabilities.

As the demand for an efficient security system that can strengthen naval sea warfare capabilities rises, so does the prospect of the naval ship market. Looking ahead, per a report from the Mordor Intelligence firm, the naval vessels market is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during the 2023-2028 period.

This market growth opportunity should boost future operating results of Huntington, which apart from being one of the two primary constructors of assault ships in the United States, is the nation’s sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.

Peer Opportunities

Huntington apart, other defense majors that are poised to benefit from the expanding naval vessels market have been discussed below.

BAE Systems BAESY designs, builds, commissions, repairs and supports a full range of complex naval ships, from offshore patrol vessels to aircraft carriers. This gives customers the capability to carry out extensive naval operations. Its Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers are the largest warships ever constructed in the United Kingdom.

BAESY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAE Systems’ 2023 sales indicates growth of 33.6% from the 2022 level.

Lockheed Martin LMT manufactures Littoral Combat Ships (LCS). Its freedom-variant LCS USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is a resilient, flexible warship designed to encounter the evolving missions of the U.S. Navy. LCS 27 is particularly designed to conduct close-to-shore missions.

Lockheed’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.6%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.35%.

General Dynamics GD has been serving the U.S. Navy by constructing and delivering next-generation combat ships for decades. The company is a co-contractor with Huntington for the construction of the DDG-51 ships.

General Dynamics boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2023 sales indicates growth of 9% from the 2022 level.

Price Movement

Shares of Huntington have risen 3% in the past year against the industry’s 12.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Huntington currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.