Huntington (HBAN) Announces Plan to Upgrade ATM Network

To keep up with the digitization race, Huntington Bancshares HBAN is planning to upgrade the software of its entire ATM network (about 1,330 ATMs as of Sep 30) and replace about 400 machines by 2020 end.

With this upgrade, the ATMs are expected to help clients complete transactions faster with improved security. Moreover, customers will be able to withdraw cash in the denominations of $1, $5, $20 or $50 from these ATMs.

This move is in sync with the company’s commitment to continue improving customer experience. Andy Harmening, Huntington's director of consumer and business banking, said "Our customers have told us security, flexibility and ease of use are important to them and, true to our purpose of looking out for people, we have turned their feedback into action."

Moreover, this is the company’s first step toward including tap-and-go authentication facility through an ATM card or mobile app. Also, the Hyosung MoniPlus2S software to be installed in ATMs comes from multiple manufacturers, which the company feels is an added advantage for its clients as they will be able to benefit from a consistent experience regardless of their location.

Huntington has been investing in digital modes of banking, with the latest key development being the launch of The Hub in 2019 — the bank's digital-banking experience, and Huntington Heads Up, a digital messaging platform.

The lender provided these services free to all customers and enabled them to save more money, manage spending and keep their financial goals front and center.

Shares of this company have gained 31.3% over the past six months, outperforming 18.5% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

Other Wall Street banks have also been taking steps to improve digital experience of their customers. Wells Fargo WFC introduced a new virtual payment system to ensure smooth transactions for its corporate customers. Also, Bank of America BAC launched digital financial planning tool — Life Plan.

First Horizon FHN announced partnership with Interchecks to launch a payments platform — ClearPath Fast Payments — to enable faster and convenient payments that would be more accessible to businesses and customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.