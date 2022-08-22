Huntington Bank Promotions Of August 2022: Earn A Bonus Of Up To $750

Huntington Bank is a regional bank that holds $177 billion in assets across 11 states. If you live in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia or Wisconsin, Huntington is offering up to $300 when you open a new personal checking account or up to $750 if you open a new business checking account.

While most personal checking account welcome bonuses require you to receive a minimum amount of money in direct deposits, Huntington Bank’s bonuses only require you to deposit funds into the account. For customers who don’t have a direct deposit or don’t want to switch their direct deposit to a different bank, Huntington Bank’s welcome bonuses may be particularly attractive.

How Can You Earn a Huntington Bank Bonus?

Huntington Bank says its bonuses are offered to customers who open accounts with “new money.” That’s any money not currently on deposit with Huntington Bank.

Generally, you need to:

Open a new Huntington Bank business or personal checking account.

Make the minimum deposit within 60 days.

Keep your account open for 90 days.

For personal account customers, Huntington Bank considers reinvested proceeds from maturing certificates of deposit (CDs) to be new money.

Here are the current Huntington Bank bonuses available to new customers. Details are accurate as of Aug. 22, 2022.

Huntington Bank Promotions for 2022

Huntington Bank Personal Checking Account Bonus Offer: Earn Up To $300

Huntington Bank offers three personal checking account options with this promotion. Monthly maintenance fees range from $0 to $25 and can be waived by holding a minimum balance that varies by account.

Huntington’s is the bank’s basic checking account that has few features but doesn’t carry a monthly fee—or a bonus offer.

and checking accounts offer fee waivers plus reimbursements for some withdrawals at out-of-network ATMs.

What is the offer? . . You must deposit the qualifying amount within 60 days of opening your account and keep your account open for at least 90 days.

. . You must deposit the qualifying amount within 60 days of opening your account and keep your account open for at least 90 days. When do you receive your bonus? Your new account bonus will be deposited into your account within 14 days of meeting the bonus requirements.

Your new account bonus will be deposited into your account within 14 days of meeting the bonus requirements. Is there a time limit on the offer? You must apply for a new account by Oct. 7, 2022.

You must apply for a new account by Oct. 7, 2022. Is this offer available where you live? Applicants must reside in Huntington Bank’s 11-state service area.

Applicants must reside in Huntington Bank’s 11-state service area. Can you open this account in-branch? Yes. To open a Huntington checking account in a branch and receive a welcome offer, you must request a coupon from Huntington’s website. Once you receive the coupon, you can bring it to a branch to open your account and sign up for the welcome bonus.

Yes. To open a Huntington checking account in a branch and receive a welcome offer, you must request a coupon from Huntington’s website. Once you receive the coupon, you can bring it to a branch to open your account and sign up for the welcome bonus. Can you avoid the monthly service fee? Avoid the Huntington Perks monthly maintenance fee by holding $5,000 or more across your Huntington Bank personal checking, money market, savings, certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. Avoid the Huntington Platinum Perks monthly maintenance fee by keeping a total of $25,000 across those accounts. Eligible investment accounts and life insurance products held by The Huntington Investment Company also count toward those balances.

Huntington Bank Business Checking Account Bonus: Earn Up To $750

Huntington Bank also offers bonuses when you sign up for a business checking account.

The account offers up to 100 monthly transactions and carries no monthly maintenance fees. and offer unlimited transactions and additional services. The account has a monthly maintenance fee, and the account has a monthly maintenance fee.

You may trigger a $20 fee if you don’t keep a Huntington business checking account open for at least 180 days.

What is the offer? . . . You must deposit the qualifying amount within 60 days of opening your account and keep your account open for at least 90 days.

When do you receive your bonus? Your new account bonus will be deposited into your account within 14 days of meeting the bonus requirements.

Your new account bonus will be deposited into your account within 14 days of meeting the bonus requirements. Is there a time limit on the offer? You must apply for your new business checking account by Nov. 7, 2022.

You must apply for your new business checking account by Nov. 7, 2022. Is this offer available where you live? To take advantage of the offer, you must reside in Huntington Bank’s 11-state service area.

To take advantage of the offer, you must reside in Huntington Bank’s 11-state service area. Can you open this account in-branch? Yes. To open a Huntington business checking account in a branch and receive a welcome offer, you must request a coupon from Huntington’s website. Huntington Bank will email you a code to use in-branch to sign up for a welcome bonus.

Yes. To open a Huntington business checking account in a branch and receive a welcome offer, you must request a coupon from Huntington’s website. Huntington Bank will email you a code to use in-branch to sign up for a welcome bonus. Can you avoid the monthly service fees? Avoid the monthly maintenance fee on an Unlimited Business Checking account by having a balance of at least $10,000 across Huntington Bank business checking, money market, savings and certificate of deposit accounts. Avoid the monthly maintenance fee on an Unlimited Plus Business Checking account by having a balance of at least $50,000 across those accounts.

What Else Should You Know About Huntington Bank Bonus Offers?

Your Bonus May Be Taxable

Bank account welcome bonuses are generally considered taxable and are reported to the IRS as interest income. For tax purposes, Huntington Bank will send you a 1099-INT for the amount of the cash bonus you receive.

Huntington Bank Bonuses Are for New Customers

Huntington Bank’s personal and business checking welcome bonuses are only available to new customers. The bank’s terms also state that customers who closed a checking account within the last six months are not eligible to receive a welcome bonus.

Huntington Bank limits customers to one bonus per 12-month period, and you cannot receive multiple welcome bonuses if you have multiple businesses. Additionally, government customers and brokers are not eligible to receive welcome bonuses.

Bottom Line

If you live within Huntington Bank’s 11-state regional footprint and can meet the “new money” deposit requirements, Huntington Bank offers an easy-to-earn welcome bonus for its business and personal checking accounts. The personal account welcome bonuses are particularly notable for their lack of direct deposit requirements.

Before signing up, consider if Huntington Bank’s ATM network will work for you, especially if you sign up for Asterisk-Free checking, which offers no reimbursements for out-of-network ATM fees. To see what incentives other banks are offering, take a peek at the best bank bonuses to compare your options.

