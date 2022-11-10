Huntington Bank CD Rates

Huntington Bank offers two types of certificates of deposit (CDs): traditional CDs and jumbo CDs. Terms range from one month to 72 months on traditional CDs and seven days to 60 months on jumbo CDs. The bank’s rates are in line with many brick-and-mortar banks but not competitive with rates offered by the best online banks. You can still earn a competitive APY with Huntington CDs if you choose a term offering promotional rates.

Huntington Bank’s APYs vary based on ZIP code. Here’s an overview of CD rates in New York’s 10001 ZIP code. Rates are accurate as of Nov. 10, 2022.

Overview of Huntington Bank CDs

Huntington Bank offers two types of CD accounts. Traditional fixed-rate CDs come with a minimum deposit requirement. Jumbo CDs require a minimum deposit. Interest on both is compounded daily. Customers can have interest paid out monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually or at maturity.

Aside from the 7-day and 14-day jumbo CDs, which are non-renewable, Huntington Bank CDs automatically renew at maturity. Huntington CDs feature a 10-day grace period following the maturity date in which customers can add or withdraw funds, change CD terms or close the account.

Similar to most banks, Huntington Bank charges an early withdrawal penalty for withdrawing funds from a CD account before it reaches maturity. Penalties range from 3 months to 12 months of simple interest, depending on your CD term length.

How Much Can You Earn With Huntington’s CD Rates?

Interest earned on Huntington CDs depends on your term length and account balance. Here’s what you can earn with Huntington Bank’s fixed-rate CDs with a $10,000 investment, assuming the earnings are compounded daily:

How Huntington’s CDs Compare

Most of Huntington Bank’s CD rates aren’t competitive with the best CD rates—or even average CD rates. The interest you’d earn is insignificant on all but Huntington’s promotional rate CDs, which are competitive with other banks.

With lower rates and higher minimum deposit requirements, Huntington Bank may not be the best option for capitalizing on funds you won’t need for a while.

Comparing rates from multiple financial institutions—with a focus on terms that fit your needs—will help you find a CD that maximizes your earning potential.

About Huntington Bank

Huntington Bank is a full-service regional bank operating primarily in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the U.S. The Ohio-based bank was founded in 1866 and comprises over 1,000 branches across 11 states as well as over 1,600 ATM locations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where are Huntington Bank branches located?

Huntington Bank has branches in 11 states: Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

How much money do I need to open a CD at Huntington Bank?

You can open a traditional fixed-rate CD with a $1,000 minimum deposit. Jumbo CDs carry a $100,000 minimum deposit requirement.

Does Huntington Bank have a mobile app?

Yes. Huntington Bank’s mobile app, called Huntington Mobile, is available for iOS (rated 4.8 stars out of 5) and Android (rated 4.7 stars out of 5). The app ranked no. 1 for customer satisfaction among regional banks in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study.

What accounts does Huntington Bank offer?

As a full-service bank, Huntington Bank offers banking products that include checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts, military banking, credit cards and more. The bank also offers investment services, mortgage and personal loans and insurance products.

