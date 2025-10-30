Huntington Bancshares (XTRA:HU3) Price Target Increased by 41.66% to 17.30

The average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares (XTRA:HU3) has been revised to 17,30 € / share. This is an increase of 41.66% from the prior estimate of 12,22 € dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,96 € to a high of 20,67 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from the latest reported closing price of 13,34 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HU3 is 0.20%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 1,480,800K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 64,849K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,434K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HU3 by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 60,939K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,163K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HU3 by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 58,202K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HU3 by 91.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,805K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,898K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HU3 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,352K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,390K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HU3 by 1.56% over the last quarter.

