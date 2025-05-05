Huntington Bancshares Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $22 billion , Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( HBAN ) is a diversified regional bank holding company offering consumer, commercial, and mortgage banking services through The Huntington National Bank. Its core segments include Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Vehicle Finance, delivering services like lending, deposits, wealth management, insurance, and digital financial tools.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HBAN has increased 8.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 12.3%. Moreover, shares of Huntington Bancshares are down 7.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.3% drop.

In addition, the regional bank holding company has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 21.7% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of HBAN rose over 3% on Apr. 17 due to its strong Q1 2025 earnings report, which beat Wall Street expectations with earnings of $0.34 cents per share. The bank also posted higher-than-expected revenue of around $3 billion, driven by growth in loans, deposits, and net interest income. Management raised its full-year net interest income growth outlook to 5% - 7%, citing lower deposit costs and loan growth fueled by prior Fed rate cuts .

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect HBAN’s EPS to grow 15.3% year-over-year to $1.43. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 22, Truist cut Huntington Bancshares’ price target to $17 but kept a “Buy” rating. It raised 2025 EPS to $1.50 and 2026 EPS to $1.65 after a strong Q1 and FY25 guidance, but lowered the target multiple due to increased recession risk.

As of writing, HBAN is trading below the mean price target of $17.25. The Street-high price target of $19 implies a potential upside of 26.8% from the current price levels.

