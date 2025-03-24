Huntington Bancshares Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Huntington Bancshares, revealing an average target of $18.9, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Highlighting a 0.21% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.94.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Huntington Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $18.50 $18.50 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $17.00 $17.50 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $18.50 $18.50 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $19.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $19.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntington Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Huntington Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Huntington Bancshares's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Huntington Bancshares's Background

Huntington is a regional US bank with around $200 billion in assets (as of September 2024) and has a large presence, particularly in the Midwestern market. It offers a full suite of consumer deposit and lending services, along with commercial services focused on payments, investment management, capital markets, equipment financing, treasury management, and other common banking services.

Key Indicators: Huntington Bancshares's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.49%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntington Bancshares's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntington Bancshares's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntington Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

