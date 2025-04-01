Huntington Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $17.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, HBANP was trading at a 98.26% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.08% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 83.668. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of HBANP shares, versus HBAN:

Below is a dividend history chart for HBANP, showing historical dividend payments on Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HBAN) are down about 0.9%.

