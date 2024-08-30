Huntington Bancshares' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, HBANP was trading at a 98.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.71% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 83.668. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for HBANP, showing historical dividend payments on Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc's 8.50% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: HBANP) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HBAN) are up about 0.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.