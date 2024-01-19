News & Insights

Markets
HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Q4 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates

January 19, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter declined to $243 million or $0.15 per share from $402 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding the after tax impact of Notable Items, primarily related to the FDIC Deposit Insurance Fund special assessment, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.27 per share.

Additionally, the mark-to-market of the pay-fixed swaptions hedging program during the quarter reduced pre-tax income by $74 million, or $0.04 per share.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $1.96 billion from $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share on revenues of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HBAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.