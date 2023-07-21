News & Insights

Huntington Bancshares Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) reported Friday net income for the second quarter of $559 million or $0.35 per share, compared to $539 million or $0.35 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to $1.85 billion from $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

