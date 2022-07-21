Huntington Bancshares Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) reported second quarter net income of $539 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to a loss of $15 million or $0.05 per share, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.36, excluding $0.01 per share of after-tax of notable items. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.34, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

FTE total revenue was $1.75 billion, an increase of 36% from last year. FTE net interest income was $1.27 billion, up 50% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.70 billion in revenue.

