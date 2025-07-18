Markets
HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Q2 Adj. EPS Meets Estimates, But Revenues Miss

July 18, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) reported Friday that net income applicable to common shares for the second quarter grew to $509 million or $0.34 per share from $439 million or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income grew 12 percent to $1.47 billion, while noninterest income decreased 4 percent to $471 million from last year.

Excluding the loss on the repositioning of securities and impact of credit risk transfer transactions, noninterest income increased 7 percent.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 8 percent to $1.95 billion from $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HBAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.