Huntington Bancshares Q1 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) reported first quarter net income per share of $0.48 compared to $0.03, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income applicable to common shares increased to $501 million from $30 million.

First quarter net interest income increased to $972 million from $790 million, prior year. Noninterest income was $395 million compared to $361 million. Analysts expected revenue of $1.22 billion, for the quarter.

