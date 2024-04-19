Huntington Bancshares Q1 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 19, 2024, to discuss Q1 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.huntington.com/

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029; conference ID #13744899.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415; conference ID #13744899.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.