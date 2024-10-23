Huntington Bancshares price target raised to $17 from $16 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Management expects average loans and deposits to grow in 2024 and potential interest rate cuts would alleviate recent net interest margin pressure, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

