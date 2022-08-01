Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.155

The board of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of October, with investors receiving $0.155 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Huntington Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Huntington Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 54%, which means that Huntington Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 28.7%. The future payout ratio could be 46% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:HBAN Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Huntington Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.62. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Huntington Bancshares' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Huntington Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 9.3% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Huntington Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Huntington Bancshares might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Huntington Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Huntington Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

