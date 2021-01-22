Huntington Bancshares Issues Revenue Outlook; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) said the company expects full-year 2021 revenue to increase approximately 1% to 3%. Full-year noninterest expense is expected to increase approximately 3% to 5%.

For 2021, the company projects average loans and leases to increase approximately 2% to 4% on an annual basis. Average total deposits are projected to increase approximately 5% to 7% on an annual basis.

The company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.15 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2021.

