Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.12, the dividend yield is 5.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBAN was $10.12, representing a -35.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.63 and a 48.39% increase over the 52 week low of $6.82.

HBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports HBAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -53.61%, compared to an industry average of -20.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBAN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 17% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of HBAN at 4.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.