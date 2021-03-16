Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HBAN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBAN was $16.5, representing a -1.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.83 and a 141.94% increase over the 52 week low of $6.82.

HBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports HBAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 85.71%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBAN as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (NIFE)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 79.67% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of HBAN at 5.66%.

