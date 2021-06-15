Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.37, the dividend yield is 4.18%.
The previous trading day's last sale of HBAN was $14.37, representing a -15.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.91 and a 79.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.
HBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports HBAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 114.17%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBAN Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to HBAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HBAN as a top-10 holding:
- Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (HBAN)
- iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (HBAN)
- ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (HBAN)
- First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (HBAN)
- First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (HBAN).
The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 28.26% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of HBAN at 5.14%.
