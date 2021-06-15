Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that HBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.37, the dividend yield is 4.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBAN was $14.37, representing a -15.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.91 and a 79.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.01.

HBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports HBAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 114.17%, compared to an industry average of 19.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBAN as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Fallen Knives ETF (HBAN)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (HBAN)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (HBAN)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (HBAN)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (HBAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 28.26% over the last 100 days. NIFE has the highest percent weighting of HBAN at 5.14%.

