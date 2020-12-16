Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HBAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.59, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBAN was $12.59, representing a -19.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.60 and a 84.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.82.

HBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HBAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.66%, compared to an industry average of -13.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBAN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KRE with an increase of 33.92% over the last 100 days. FTXO has the highest percent weighting of HBAN at 4.2%.

