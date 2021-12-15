Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HBAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.21, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBAN was $15.21, representing a -10.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.91 and a 26.75% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

HBAN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HBAN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports HBAN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 124.4%, compared to an industry average of 30.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hban Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HBAN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HBAN as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAT with an increase of 9.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HBAN at 3.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.