Huntington Bancshares Inc. Reveals Fall In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $303 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.25 billion from $1.19 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $303 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.