Huntington Bancshares Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $602 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $1.93 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $602 Mln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.