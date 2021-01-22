Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q4 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $316 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.24 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $316 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

