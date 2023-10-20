Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $510 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $565 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.89 billion from $1.91 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $510 Mln. vs. $565 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year.

