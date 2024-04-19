Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $383 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $573 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $1.77 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

