Huntington Bancshares Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $243 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $645 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $1.73 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $243 Mln. vs. $645 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.15 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

