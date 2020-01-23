Markets
Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $317 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $334 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.16 billion from $1.17 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $317 Mln. vs. $334 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.

