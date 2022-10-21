Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $565 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $333 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.91 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $565 Mln. vs. $333 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.