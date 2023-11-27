Huntington Bancshares, Inc. - 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H (HBANP) Price Target Increased by 5.06% to 19.22

The average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. - 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H (NASDAQ:HBANP) has been revised to 19.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 18.30 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.12 to a high of 21.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.80% from the latest reported closing price of 17.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares, Inc. - 4.50% PRF PERPETUAL USD 25 - Ser H. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANP is 0.00%, an increase of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

