Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $517 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $547 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $1.887 billion from $1.888 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $517 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.887 Bln vs. $1.888 Bln last year.

