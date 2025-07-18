Huntington Bancshares Inc. Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $536 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $474 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $1.954 billion from $1.816 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $536 Mln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.954 Bln vs. $1.816 Bln last year.

