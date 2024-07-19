Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $474 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $559 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $1.82 billion from $1.85 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

