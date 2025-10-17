Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Income, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $509 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $439 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.971 billion from $1.859 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

