Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $500 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $383 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $1.935 billion from $1.767 billion last year.

