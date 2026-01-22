Huntington Bancshares Inc. Announces Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $519 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $530 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $618 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $1.59 billion from $1.39 billion last year.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $519 Mln. vs. $530 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.59 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.

