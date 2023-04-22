Huntington Bancshares (HBANP) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Huntington Bancshares said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 1, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBANP is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is $22.45. The forecasts range from a low of $17.18 to a high of $29.22. The average price target represents an increase of 16.21% from its latest reported closing price of $19.32.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is $8,036MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

