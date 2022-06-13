Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Moves -1.53%: What You Should Know

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) closed at $12.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the regional bank holding company had lost 4.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Huntington Bancshares as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.7 billion, up 31.82% from the year-ago period.

HBAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.48% and +12.19%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntington Bancshares. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Huntington Bancshares is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Huntington Bancshares currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.85.

The Banks - Midwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.