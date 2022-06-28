Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) closed at $12.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the regional bank holding company had lost 11.2% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Huntington Bancshares as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, down 2.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.7 billion, up 31.82% from the year-ago period.

HBAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.48% and +12.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntington Bancshares. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Huntington Bancshares currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Huntington Bancshares's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.

The Banks - Midwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.