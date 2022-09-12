Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.29, changing hands as high as $14.58 per share. Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.67 per share, with $17.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.46.

