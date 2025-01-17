Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3% versus 3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3% versus 3% estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 58.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.4%.

: 58.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.4%. Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $185.22 billion compared to the $183.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $185.22 billion compared to the $183.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio : 11.9% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.9% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.6% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.6% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking income : $31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.72 million.

: $31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.72 million. Customer deposit and loan fees : $88 million compared to the $87.03 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $88 million compared to the $87.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. Payments and cash management revenue : $162 million versus $160.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $162 million versus $160.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Wealth and asset management revenue : $93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $94.34 million.

: $93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $94.34 million. Capital markets and advisory fees : $120 million compared to the $82.92 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $120 million compared to the $82.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net interest income - FTE: $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.